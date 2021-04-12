Proposed Fixes for Georgia’s New Election Law

Georgia State Congressman Wes Cantrell (R, 22nd District) has a couple.

In recent days, President Biden called the new Georgia Election Integrity law un-American, sick, pernicious & Jim Crow on steroids.

In light of this, today I am announcing my intentions to file legislation to address his concerns.

The bill will be called “The President Joe Biden Jim Crow on Steroids Voting Act.” Since President Biden seems to be very concerned about our laws here in Georgia, this bill will make Georgia’s voting laws identical to those of his home state of Delaware.

As a result, it will have 5 key features:

1. Instead of having up to 19 days of early voting in Georgia, we will have ZERO days of early voting JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

2. Instead of having no excuse absentee voting in Georgia, you will have to have the excuse of being sick or disabled to vote absentee JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

3. Instead of having plenty of secure drop boxes in Georgia, there will be no drop boxes JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

4. Instead of being able to get drink/food from a non-poll worker outside of the 150 foot buffer & drink from a poll worker within the barrier in Georgia, it will be illegal to receive anything of value while standing in line to vote JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

5. Instead of being able to vote in relative quiet in Georgia, your name will be announced out loud (and your party affiliation during a primary) so that your vote can be challenged by anyone in the precinct JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

Here’s his other.

On Saturday, Senator Chuck Schumer decided to weigh in on our new election integrity law by calling it “racist voter suppression.” He invited the MLB to move the All Star Game to New York. Apparently, Senator Schumer doesn’t know the voting laws in his home state which are much more restrictive than Georgia’s.

So in light of Senator Schumer’s concerns, I’m going to also introduce “The Senator Chuck Schumer ‘Racist Voter Suppression’ Voting Act.” This act will make Georgia’s voting laws just like New York’s.

Instead of up to 19 days of early voting, we’ll only have 9 days of early voting JUST LIKE NEW YORK!

Instead of no excuse absentee voting, we will now require an excuse for you to vote absentee JUST LIKE NEW YORK!

Cantrell added:

These politicians really should take the time to know their home state’s voting regulations before they start criticizing others, especially Georgia.

Truth.

Of course, Cantrell is serious only in ridiculing the utter dishonesty and outright racism of Biden and Schumer. I think he’s being generous, though, with his recommendation that they know their own States’ voting restrictions before they criticize others’. I hold that they know full well their own States’ laws. No, their behavior is deliberate and their attitude toward average Americans in general and the good citizens of Georgia in particular is despicable.