Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY) has announced that talking about the surge (of illegal aliens) at our southern border is putting the crisis in militaristic terms.

They wanna say, “But what about the surge?” Well, first of all, just gut check, stop. Anyone who’s using the term “surge” around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame.

And that’s a problem because this is not a surge, these are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded, which by the way is a White supremacist idea-philosophy…

Here are some other things that surge:

electricity—which also damages when it does so

tides

the sea itself

ships in that sea

water when driven by wind

floods

momentum in sporting games

a soft drink

stock markets

cold air comes surging in the house if doors are left open

rainwater through cracks in windows

product sales after ad campaigns

Oh, and Anthony Fauci’s coming COVID-19 surge.

All of these things are military formations of White supremacy according to Ocasio-Cortez.

Hmm….