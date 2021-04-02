Costs and Capitalism

Texas State Representative Matt Shaheen (R, District 66—full disclosure: he represents me among others in the District) put this up on his Twitter feed Tuesday:

(Note: the blue box at around 60% on the y-axis reads “Overall Inflation (59.6%”)

Notice that. All those blue-lined curves running at no or decreasing inflation (some might say, “deflation”) are in competitive industries. There’s nothing wrong with those health care costs—hospital and medical care services—that replacing government with competition, with capitalism, in the market segment wouldn’t cure.

Additional note: see the college-related curves. Those also result from government intrusion into our post-high school education system, here in the form of overt subsidies to the institutions. There’s nothing wrong with these costs, either, that replacing government with competition, with capitalism, in the market segment wouldn’t cure.