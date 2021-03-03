Obliviousness

I wrote yesterday about the US Soccer Federation’s…foolishness…regarding its decision to allow its players to take a knee during our national anthem. After that bit of USSF wokeness, the USSF added to its miscreancy.

A US Soccer Federation’s Athlete Council member was removed Sunday after giving a speech at a meeting voicing his opinion against the organization repealing the anti-kneeling policy.

Seth Jahn, 38, was against the US Soccer Federation’s decision to repeal the rule for players barring kneeling during the national anthem.

What Jahn said, in part:

I’m sure I’m going to ruffle some feathers with what I’m about to say, especially given the athletes council that I’m on, but given the evolution of our quote-unquote, progressive culture where everything offends everybody, those willing to take a knee for our anthem don’t care about defending half of our country and when they do so, then I don’t have too much concern in also exercising my First Amendment right,” he said Saturday, via Stars and Stripes FC. “We’re here to get a different perspective. I also feel compelled to articulate that I’m of mixed race and representative of undoubtedly the most persecuted people in our country’s history, Native Americans.

He added some well-known statistics regarding cause and responsibility for the rampant nature of black violent deaths, statistics which the Left, and here the USSF, chooses to hide from. Then he went on:

I keep hearing how our country was founded on the backs of slaves, even though approximately only 8% of the entire population even owned slaves. Every race in the history of mankind has been enslaved by another demographic at some point time. Blacks have been enslaved. Hispanics have been enslaved. Asians most recently in our country in the freaking 20th century, have been enslaved. Natives have been enslaved. Whites have been enslaved. Shoot, I lived in Africa for two and a half years where I could purchase people, slaves, between the price of $300 and $800 per person, per head depending on their age, health, and physicality.

Where were the social justice warriors and the news journalists there to bring their ruminations to these real atrocities? And yet in all of history, only one country has fought to abolish slavery, the United States of America, where nearly 400,000 men died to fight for the abolishment of slavery underneath the same stars and bars that our athletes take a knee for. Their sacrifice is tainted with every knee that touches the ground.

The USSF? Its council gave this cynical rationalization, claiming Jahn was removed because his remarks

violated the prohibited conduct’s policy section on harassment, which prohibits racial or other harassment based upon a person’s protected status (race), including any verbal act in which race is used or implied in a manner which would make a reasonable person uncomfortable. The athlete’s council does not tolerate this type of language and finds it incompatible with membership on the council. While the council understands that each person has a right to his or her own opinion, there are certain opinions that go beyond the realm of what is appropriate or acceptable.

With that, the USSF has illustrated my point regarding its unseriousness—and its insulting attitude toward honest Americans. And has made manifest its own rank intolerance. Along with its claim that the Precious Woke of the USSF get to determine what speech is to be freely allowed and what speech is to be freely censored—and the speaker canceled.

They’re not oblivious, after all, nor are they mere tail turners—they’re overtly intolerant, and they consciously stand for everything America does not.