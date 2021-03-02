US Soccer Federation Turns Tail

Following Megan Rapinoe’s taking a knee during our national anthem in a 2016 international match, the US Soccer Federation formally required all of its players to stand during our national anthem.

All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.

Last Saturday, the Federation, through its National Council, bent the knee to the Left and repealed that requirement, formally allowing its players to disrespect our anthem and flag and to openly insult the generations of our veterans who have fought for, and been maimed or killed fighting for, the right of these players, among others, to be so blatantly disrespectful and overtly insulting.

USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone:

This is about the athletes’ and our staff’s right to peacefully protest racial inequalities and police brutality. So I urge our membership to please support our staff and our athletes on this policy.

No. Cone is insulting our intelligence with that foolishness. If these athletes were serious about protesting racial inequalities and police brutality, they’d go into the neighborhoods and approach the businesses, with their time, their money, and their bodies and actually act against these things. They don’t; they’re not serious.

And US soccer is too woke to be taken seriously.