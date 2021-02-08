Opposition

Republicans in the Senate put Progressive-Democrats on the record on a number of amendments to Party’s budget reconciliation move—itself a deliberate act to sideline any dissent—which Republicans offered during a Thursday afternoon through Friday morning vote-a-rama. Party’s budget reconciliation then was voted up strictly along party lines.

Here’s some of what the Senate’s Progressive-Democrats oppose. Notice that every one of these would have enhanced Americans’ national security, economy, and individual liberty had they had the support of even a single Progressive-Democrat.

50-50 on a failed amendment to support the border wall

50-50 on a failed amendment supporting the free exercise of religion

50-50 on a failed amendment to oppose packing the Supreme Court

50-50 on a failed amendment opposing stimulus checks for people in prison

50-50 on a failed amendment opposing the Biden administration’s move to restrict oil and gas leasing on federal lands

50-50 on a failed amendment opposing a federal carbon tax