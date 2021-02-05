Party and Equity

Jason Riley’s Tuesday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal focused on the idiocy of racial equity and the Progressive-Democratic Party’s zealous proselytization of that ideology. His closing paragraph, though, had this misapprehension:

Mr Biden surely understands this reality, but he’s also the head of a Democratic Party full of people who worship at the altar of identity politics and held their noses to elect a straight white male out of political expediency.

However, if Biden, who surely understands this reality, actually were the head of the Progressive-Democratic Party, he’d put a stop to Party’s far-left shenanigans. On the contrary, he is not the head; he’s merely an expedient. The Far-Left is in charge, to the detriment of Party, if not to its power, and to the nation.