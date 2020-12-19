The Biden Cabinet, So Far

In Biden’s own words, as summarized by Howard Kurtz:

the first-ever openly gay nominee to lead a Cabinet department.

the first ever black secretary of Defense

the first ever Latino head of the DHS

the first ever Latino head of HHS

the first woman…of South Asian American descent to lead OMB

the first woman and Asian-American to lead [as] the United States trade representative

the first black woman to chair the president’s Council of Economic Advisers

the first ever woman to hold Alexander Hamilton’s position as Treasury Secretary

And that’s just for starters.

Notice what Biden is bragging about: the first identity square checked off.

Biden isn’t even picking these folks because they’re politically expedient, or because many of them reprise his BFF ex-President Barack Obama’s (D) administration, an indirect political expedience.

No, Biden is picking these folks in furtherance of his Progressive-Democratic Party’s identity politics imperative—a political expedience of an especially…prejudicial…nature.

Notice, too, what Biden isn’t bragging about: these prospective nominees’ qualifications for the job. In keeping with Party’s identity politics ideology, qualification is centered on identity; actual skill or experience is in the far reaches of the system—if present at all.

Even if these folks could be counted on to put in honest effort, their broad and aggregated lack of qualification, their intrinsic incompetence, will be disastrous for our nation.