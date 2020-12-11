Legal in LA

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has decided to pick and choose the laws he’ll work to enforce and the crimes he’ll explicitly excuse. Here’s the Directive Gascon issued to the County Prosecutors. This is the opening of his Section I, Declination of Policy Directive [emphasis in the original]:

The misdemeanor charges specified below shall be declined or dismissed before arraignment and without conditions unless “exceptions” or “factors for consideration” exist.

These charges do not constitute an exhaustive list

Here are the high points of Gascón’s non-exhaustive list:

Trespass

Disturbing The Peace

Driving Without A Valid License

Driving On A Suspended License

Criminal Threats

Resisting Arrest

Here’s what Angelenos are going to face/have to do as a result of Gascón’s legal negligence:

deal with trespassers their way rather than wasting precious minutes calling the cops.

auto insurance claims are going to skyrocket, and then so will premiums, from letting anyone, under any circumstance or skill, drive and endanger everyone else, pedestrian and motorist.

police will be at increased risk—at least those remaining before he abolishes them—from resisters.

This. Is. California.

H/t Bill Melugan, investigative correspondent for FOX 11 Los Angeles.