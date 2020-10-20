Press Integrity

Here are some examples.

ABC hosted a townhall Q&A of Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden last Thursday, a session in which the network carefully misidentified at least two audience questioners.

One of the questioners at the ABC-hosted event was Nathan Osburn…. Osburn specifically worked for the Office of Public Affairs at the Commerce Department under the Obama-Biden administration and at the Small Business Administration.

Never mind that. As Osburn was asking his question, ABC, in its identifying screamer said he worked in communications.

Mieke Haeck was another questioner. The network claimed she was a physical therapist in State College, PA.

Never mind that she’s married to

Ezra Nanes, a high-profile Democrat in Pennsylvania who in 2018 ran a campaign challenging Republican state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman [and that] Nanes is currently an at-large member of the Centre County Democratic Committee….

Or that State College is in Centre County.

NBC pulled the same misidentification stunt at an earlier Biden townhall. That session was explicitly advertised by NBC has having an audience of “undecided voters.” Peter Gonzalez and Ismael Llano were questioners.

Both Gonzalez and Llano, however, were featured in an MSNBC segment in August to explain why they support Biden.

Yeah, that’s integrity.