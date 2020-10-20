Progressive-Democrats are accusing Republicans of that as they move to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court “in a Presidential election year.” Typical of them is this bit by Congressman Gerry Connolly (D, VA):

I’m focused on the hypocrisy of the Republicans who promised, Lindsey Graham [R, SC, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman] being number one, his own words, said they wouldn’t do this.

What Connolly is carefully ignoring is that Graham, subsequent to that commitment and in response to the then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, said in no uncertain terms, that as a result of Progressive-Democrat (my term) behavior during those hearings, all bets were off.

What Connolly also is carefully ignoring is that his Progressive-Democrat confreres on the Judicial Committee during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings utterly refused to engage in a serious confirmation process. Those worthies instead executed a deliberate character assassination campaign in an attempt to destroy the man; their effort against Kavanaugh made Progressive-Democrat treatments of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito look absolutely gentle.

It’s not Republicans who are being hypocritical in this manufactured kerfuffle.