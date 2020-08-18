Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden has claimed credit for setting up the possibility of the Israel-United Arab Emirates mutual formal recognition.

I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and the UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations, and I am gratified by today’s announcement[.]

Never mind that, as Dr Qanta Ahmed, Independent Women’s Forum Senior Fellow and Attending Critical Care Physician at New York University Langone, noted,

President Obama and Vice President Biden did nothing other than empower Iran, feed into the Islamist machine, bring back funds that would be then deployed to Hezbollah, undermine and delegitimize the Sunni Muslim world, eviscerate any confidence the Arab world had in the United States, [] laid the ground for tremendous mistrust, [and t]hey sided with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt against the Egyptian people.

‘Course, Biden has to claim something of the sort, since his BFF Al Gore has already invented the Internet.