The Size of the Drift

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is the latest member of the media to portray Senator Kamala Harris (D, CA) as a moderate choice for Joe Biden’s running mate.

Stephanopoulos went on to add

Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road, moderate wing of the Democratic party….

Harris’ positions include

supporting vastly raising tax rates, beginning with—but not ending there, rescinding the 2017 tax rate cuts

eliminating private insurance altogether and replacing it with Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I, VT) Medicare for All

limiting, in contravention of the 2 nd Amendment, Americans’ access to weapons of which she personally disapproves

legalizing marijuana, never minding the damage marijuana chemicals do to developing brains

pushing for the Green New Deal

supporting far more open borders than currently exist—no more wall

canceling outright up to $20,000 in student loans for selected groups of students

heavily limiting the ability of oil and gas companies to produce the energy our economy needs

raising the minimum wage to $15/hr

“studying” reparations

eliminating the Electoral College

removing most of the existing limits on abortion.

She’s likened police departments to the KKK.

She’s also the most liberal and least inclined to bipartisanship of all the Progressive-Democrats in the Senate according to GovTrack.

It’s a strong measure of how far left the Progressive-Democratic Party has gone that a person with those positions is considered a member of the moderate, middle of the road wing of the party.