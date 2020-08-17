The Size of the Drift

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos is the latest member of the media to portray Senator Kamala Harris (D, CA) as a moderate choice for Joe Biden’s running mate.
Stephanopoulos went on to add
Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road, moderate wing of the Democratic party….
Harris’ positions include
- supporting vastly raising tax rates, beginning with—but not ending there, rescinding the 2017 tax rate cuts
- eliminating private insurance altogether and replacing it with Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I, VT) Medicare for All
- limiting, in contravention of the 2nd Amendment, Americans’ access to weapons of which she personally disapproves
- legalizing marijuana, never minding the damage marijuana chemicals do to developing brains
- pushing for the Green New Deal
- supporting far more open borders than currently exist—no more wall
- canceling outright up to $20,000 in student loans for selected groups of students
- heavily limiting the ability of oil and gas companies to produce the energy our economy needs
- raising the minimum wage to $15/hr
- “studying” reparations
- eliminating the Electoral College
- removing most of the existing limits on abortion.
She’s likened police departments to the KKK.
She’s also the most liberal and least inclined to bipartisanship of all the Progressive-Democrats in the Senate according to GovTrack.
It’s a strong measure of how far left the Progressive-Democratic Party has gone that a person with those positions is considered a member of the moderate, middle of the road wing of the party.