Condemning Extremist Violence

At Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on the Constitution hearing on the role of Antifa and other violent groups in the current rioting, Subcommittee chairman Ted Cruz (R, TX) condemned the Progressive-Democrats (my term) on the subcommittee for not condemning the extremist violence, including specifically one of the groups that was a subject of the hearing, Antifa.

Ranking Member Mazie Hirono (D, HI) responded with

[H]ow many times have I had to say that we all should be denouncing violent extremists of every stripe.

To which Cruz asked

Does that include Antifa?

To which Hirono responded

I have the time [meaning it was her time for questioning witnesses]

The exchange demonstrated two things: Progressive-Democrats are big on talking about the need to denounce such thugs and their thuggery, but Progressive-Democrats refuse actually to condemn such thugs and their thuggery.

The other thing is that the Progressive-Democrats’ refusal actually to condemn includes, explicitly, Antifa.