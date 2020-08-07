Lies of Progressive-Democrats

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a record of lying to the public, and Molly Hemingway has called him out for it.

Biden has claimed to have been

arrested in apartheid-era South Africa three decades ago when trying to visit Nelson Mandela.

Biden has…misled… the public regarding

the circumstances of his family’s fatal [1972] car wreck that his [first wife, sons and daughter were] in.

Biden had to leave a Presidential campaign over his having been caught plagiarizing speeches given by Margaret Thatcher and Neil Kinnock.

It’s not just Biden, though.

Susan Rice, and Benghazi was the result of a rude video

Barack Obama, and we can keep our doctor and our health plan

Hillary Clinton, and being shot at in the Balkans

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA), and her Native American “heritage”

Television commentator Donna Brazille, feeding debate questions to then- Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before that debate.

Lying is what Progressive-Democrats do.

They even lie to each other: then-Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Warren and then-Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I, VT) publicly calling each other liars over a difference of interpretation of a remark Sanders had made. In private.