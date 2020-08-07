Lies of Progressive-Democrats

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a record of lying to the public, and Molly Hemingway has called him out for it.
Biden has claimed to have been
arrested in apartheid-era South Africa three decades ago when trying to visit Nelson Mandela.
Biden has…misled… the public regarding
the circumstances of his family’s fatal [1972] car wreck that his [first wife, sons and daughter were] in.
Biden had to leave a Presidential campaign over his having been caught plagiarizing speeches given by Margaret Thatcher and Neil Kinnock.
It’s not just Biden, though.
- Susan Rice, and Benghazi was the result of a rude video
- Barack Obama, and we can keep our doctor and our health plan
- Hillary Clinton, and being shot at in the Balkans
- Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA), and her Native American “heritage”
- Television commentator Donna Brazille, feeding debate questions to then- Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before that debate.
Lying is what Progressive-Democrats do.
They even lie to each other: then-Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Warren and then-Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I, VT) publicly calling each other liars over a difference of interpretation of a remark Sanders had made. In private.