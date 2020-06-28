And We Believe Him

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been outed: he did black face a few years back and a mock rap Christmas song in which he used “n—-” lots of time.

Now the Precious Ones are shaking their fingers at him very firmly, and he, having already absented himself from his show for a separate violation of woke-ness, is saying words of apology for those prior crimes.

Actually, though, Kimmel’s apology (really more of a counter attack against those presumptuous enough in his eyes to object to his past) is wholly unnecessary. The ones who should be apologizing—with a true and honest apology—are the Woke/Racist/Sexist Left who manufacture out of the æther racist (in Kimmel’s case), or sexist, or offense du jour… beef where none exists.

After all, Kimmel’s jokes were in bad taste, and they weren’t funny except to a special few, but at bottom, there was nothing racist about them. They were just bad taste, unfunny jokes.