Woke, Party, and Racism

Thugs are tearing down statues of Ulysses S Grant—who fought against Democratic Party-defended slavery militarily and, as President, politically. Progressive-Democratic politicians are carefully silent about this anti-slavery move.

Why might that be?

Here’s one possibility: the then-Democratic Party’s 1868 Presidential campaign slogan as they ran against Grant was

Our ticket, Our Motto: This is a White Man’s Country; Let White Men Rule.

Which, under current Left Woke Rules, raises the question: how can any black politician be a member of the Progressive-Democratic Party? Why haven’t they been canceled?