Fly-Over Country

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being picked over by Progressive-Democrats because he recommended the firing of a misbehaving Department Inspector General. On that excuse, Pompeo’s private dinners are being looked into, in particular, one in which he hosted a collection of Kansas folks, including the retiring Kansas Senator Pat Roberts (R) and a few other State dignitaries.

Senator Bob Menendez (D, NJ), in particular, has taken notice.

What type of foreign-affairs work goes on in Kansas?

There’s that utter contempt for middle-America citizens that Progressive-Democrats have.

Is this dismissal of millions of Americans as beneath notice what we need running our nation?