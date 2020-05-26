Joe Biden Has Become Clear

A host on The Breakfast Club, interviewing Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden, said at the end of the interview,

Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, it’s a long way until November, we got more questions—

At which point Biden interrupted:

You have more questions, but I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black.

This is the pinnacle of the Progressive-Democratic Party telling a black man that if he doesn’t think properly, he’s not a black man.

Party says blacks can only think one way—the Progressive way.

This is the Party of soft bigotry of low expectations.

This is the Party of the segregation of identity politics.

This is the Party of Woodrow Wilson’s insistence that blacks should be grateful for the protections of segregation.

This is the Party of “affirmative action” because, its members insist, blacks (and women) can’t keep up without the favors of special treatment.

This is the Party that wants to rule over our nation.

We don’t need racism in the White House.

I notice that Biden’s campaign adviser, Symone Sanders—after the Interwebs exploded over Biden’s clarified racism—”clarified” his remark: he was joking. Making a racist joke, though, might even have been worse.

Biden also says now that he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” The problem with this, though, is that when Biden made his…remark…he was speaking in the flow of the moment and so straight from his remark. Now he’s just speaking politically to cover his behind.