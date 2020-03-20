Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

Especially if it can be used for personal political gain. That’s Congressman Hakeem Jeffries’ (D, NY) empirically demonstrated position. It seems the Senate—Republican led, mind you—has had the effrontery to begin work on an economic stimulus package subsequent to the one the Progressive-Democrat-led House spent so much time botching and patching before it finally sent that package to the Senate for passage. And they didn’t say Mother May I to the House, first.

That miserable Republican-led Senate has had the initiative and the focus and the desire to support ordinary citizens and our small businesses during this Wuhan virus situation, and that embarrasses (to be generous) some House Progressive-Democrats. Jeffries:

Just so we’re clear. The Constitution gives the House sole power to initiate spending on behalf of the American people. Not the Senate. And certainly not this President. House Dems will prioritize displaced workers, families & small businesses #Stimulus.

And certainly not this President. It doesn’t get any clearer than that.

Never mind that the President explicitly proposes spending initiatives—it’s in his annual budget proposal.

Never mind that our Constitution’s Article I, Section 7 opens with this clause:

All bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives….

Revenue. Not spending, on which origin our Constitution is utterly silent.

The Right Reverend Jeffries knows this full well.