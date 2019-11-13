Another Bout of Foolishness

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D, CA) was on the late-week talk show circuit complaining about President Donald Trump’s removal of Marie Yavonovitch from the position of Ambassador to Ukraine. It’s wrong, he insisted, to remove an ambassador for nakedly political reasons.

This is just ignorant, shockingly so from a Congressman. An ambassador’s job is to represent our government, headed by our President, politically on the world stage, beginning in the nation to whom she’s our ambassador. It’s an inherently political job.

It’s impossible to remove an ambassador from an inherently political position for any reason other than politics.