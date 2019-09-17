A UAW Strike

The United Autoworkers Union sent 49,000 members and employees of GM out the door and on strike Sunday night. The strike will hammer GM plants in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, New York, and Texas among other areas.

Here is another case of a union saying it won’t let a business operate at all, unless and until that business’ managers surrender completely and give the union everything it wants.

Strikes are legalized extortion and a refusal to negotiate in good faith. It’s impossible to reach an honest deal with a gun in management’s ear.