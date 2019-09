…with a bodacious gaffe. He went on Stephen Colbert’s show and the host asked him about his gaffes. The Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate, in answering, insisted

I don’t get wrong things like, you know, we should lock kids up in cages at the border.

It was his BFF and mentor, ex-President Barack Obama (D) who started locking children in wire cages away from their parents. All while Biden sat meekly by, uttering not a peep in protest.