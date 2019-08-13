The Dangerous Mr Castro

Congressman Joaquin Castro (D, TX) still pretends he did nothing wrong in telling the world in general and us Americans in particular how to locate 44 of us when he doxed those 44 and called them racists because their politics were not his. Castro still insists they deserved to be called out; all he was trying to do was identify despicable persons whose “contributions are fueling a campaign of hate.”

Here is a telephone message one of Castro’s minions, who answered his call to arms, left on the phone of one of those whose location information he so carefully, maliciously exposed. Play the recording, ugly as it is, but be careful where you play it; the recording does not contain gentle language.

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1159845704614985728?s=20

But the danger is broader. Despicable and dangerous to us Americans as Castro’s doxing has been, this is typical of the Progressive-Democratic Party of which he is a part.

Unintended consequence? No, this is one of their deliberately sought-after consequences. After all, if rhetoric is responsible for El Paso, as the Progressive-Democratic Party and its Presidential candidates insist so vociferously, so maliciously, so is Castro’s rhetoric—in spades. And his rhetoric is directed.

Castro didn’t merely incite a general, violent attitude. Castro, with his doxing, said, “here are 44 Americans of whom I disapprove. Here is a person of whom I disapprove. Here’s where you can find them, here’s where they work and for whom they work. Names and addresses. Go get them.”

And the Progressive-Democratic Party and its candidates whole-heartedly, loudly approve. This is the real campaign of hate; this is the Left’s malevolence given concrete action.