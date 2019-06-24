Another Illustration

I’m not one to defend Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden, but some things are far worse. When Biden spoke earlier of working with segregationists as a way to get things done, he wasn’t bragging about hobnobbing with racists, he was speaking of being able to work even with folks with whom he fundamentally disagreed in order to get things done.

In response, we see Senators and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidates Kamala Harris (D, CA) and Cory Booker (D, NJ) cynically distorting his meaning in order to manufacture a race beef. This is nothing but vote pandering, and it accomplishes nothing but demonstrate their own stinking racism.

This is what the Progressive-Democratic Party is coming to.