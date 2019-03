Or, perhaps, threats.

Take careful note of this tweet from Matthew Brennan. Not only does this system know who Brennan is without any input from him (this time). It knows where he is and where he’s going.

Imagine that identification and tracking ability in the hands of Government. The government in the tweet is the PRC’s, but that’s not the only government spreading surveillance systems around the nation like butter on warm toast.

