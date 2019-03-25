On Whose Side Are They?

We’re about to find out. Do Progressive-Democratic Party primary candidates for President support Israel and the United States’ support for Israel, or do they think their base is more important?

Progressive advocacy group MoveOn.org is urging 2020 presidential candidates to skip a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington next week.

The three-day conference will be headlined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence (R), Senate [Minority] Leader Chuck Schumer (D), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D).

MoveOn says that the vast majority of its membership insist that

any progressive vying to be the Democratic nominee for President should skip the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference.

If Progressive-Democratic Party candidates choose to stand with MoveOn during this primary season, what will the primary winner say to the American people whose votes he wants—and who do support Israel and our nation’s relationship with Israel?

If he claims support for Israel after standing with MoveOn’s demanded boycott, how will any American voter believe him—the bulk of us who will hear him change away from his primary campaign position, and that base who will hear him betray them?

Here are the Progressive-Democrats who’ve already shown their backs to Israel, declining AIPAC invitations: