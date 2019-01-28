Progressive-Democrats and a Wall

In a Fox News Online piece about a Fox News Sunday interview with President Donald Trump’s Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from last Sunday, there appeared this gem from House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D, MS).

…Thompson…broke with some of his fellow congressional Democrats by acknowledging in an interview that he “would not rule out a wall in certain instances,” although he cautioned that the White House needs a better “plan” than simply using a wall as a “talking point.”

But then he said this:

“Mr President, Democrats will work with you. But you can’t pick what Democrats you work with. We have picked our leaders, and you have to work with our leaders. The notion that we can’t have barriers is just something that’s not true.”

This is the level of disingenuousness Republicans are stuck working with. “Walls work in certain instances. You have to work with our leaders. We can have barriers.” But Progressive-Democratic Party leadership—particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) have promised no wall, no way, not ever.

The Progressive-Democrats are offering only talking points, not negotiation. Still.