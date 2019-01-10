Democrat Obstructionism

Extending their perpetuation of the existing partial government shutdown, now the Progressive-Democrats won’t even allow the Senate to function.

Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked the chamber from considering bipartisan foreign-policy legislation in a bid to pressure Republicans to reopen the government….

This is of a piece with their “rebuttal” of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech calling for negotiations on a border wall and border security generally, wherein the Progressive-Democrats reiterated their refusal to negotiate at all, and they denied the facts presented regarding our border situation while cynically declining to present their own facts.

And their Wimpy-esque promise to gladly negotiate the wall later for a government opening today? Trump tweeted of Wednesday’s abbreviated meeting with Progressive-Democrat and Republican leaders,

I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO.

So much for the believability of Progressive-Democrat commitments.

Remember this in the coming election season.