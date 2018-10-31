Another Vast Right Wing Conspiracy

There is a nascent movement, the #WalkAway movement, that for the last five months has been urging those disgruntled with the Progressive-Democratic Party to leave the party and form a different one.

Some said the Democratic Party has become hate-filled and hostile to opposing points of view while moving further to the left. Others say they were tired of the party’s “politically correct” culture.

The movement appears to have gained steam from the Kavanaugh hearing travesty.

Of course, it can’t possibly be a legitimate effort, though; it must be an effort by those Evil Republicans to break up the Progressive-Democratic Party. CNN‘s David Love says it’s fake and a Russian ploy. Because everyone knows those Republicans are in cahoots with Russia.

Republicans want to split up the Democratic political opposition and divide black and Latino voters. And Russia looks like it wants to help here, too. The most recent example of this strategy is the #WalkAway hashtag, which is presented as a grassroots effort by former Democrats who are critical of the party’s alleged intimidation, confrontation and lack of civility and want people to walk away from the party.

And this bit of Love’s hysteria:

#WalkAway has also now been connected to Kremlin-linked Russian bots, and it is now the seventh most popular Russia-influenced hashtag. The purpose of this now-astroturf campaign is to manipulate public opinion by creating the illusion that this is a popular movement. In reality, #WalkAway has become pure propaganda, a psychological operation.

It’s vast, and it’s right wing, and it’s fake, and it’s, it’s, it’s bad.