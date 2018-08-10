The Face of the Progressive-Democratic Party?

Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT) and House of Representatives candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY) are the ideological face of the Progressive-Democratic Party, pushing for socialism to be inflicted on our nation. We can have the political debate, except for the rest of the face of the Party.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D, CA) is openly pushing for violence against Republicans and Conservatives. And we have Antifa verbally assaulting Conservatives Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk. While they were not, this time, violent, the Antifa thugs were openly racist in their verbal assault, and they sought to completely shut down political debate concerning the direction our nation should take over the present next election cycle.

Progressive-Democrats’ silence on Antifa (and Waters) not only contributes to their desired goal of “no debate; it’s settled,” it shows that Progressive-Democrats actively condone the tactics being used.

Remember this this fall.