Naked Censorship

Now Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is being blatant about censoring inconvenient truths. He and Connecticut’s Chris Murphy are peas in a pod.

Elizabeth Heng is a Republican candidate for Congress from a California district centered on Fresno. Her parents are emigres from Cambodia who also had escaped the genocide of the ’70s that Pol Pot had tried to inflict. Heng tried to run a campaign ad that touted that fight, that survival, and her parents’ recovery from that terror. When she put her ad on Facebook, Zuckerberg and his censorship algorithm-programming IT experts said Nope.

We don’t allow ads that contain shocking, disrespectful, or sensational content, including ads that depict violence or threats of violence[.]

Because an illustration of triumph over murderous adversity, when it comes from a Conservative, is shocking, disrespectful, or sensational.

No. As Heng tweeted (because Facebook showed itself not reliably available to her, I speculate)

It’s unbelievable that @facebook could have such a blatant disregard for the history that many people, including my own parents, have lived through. I’m sure it is “shocking” for people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality.

Once again, an illustration of the Left’s view of free speech.