Ben Shapiro offered to donate ten stacks to Progressive-Democratic Party candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign for a House seat from a New York district if she would debate him on “all the topics under the sun.” Shapiro also offered to debate her for charity.

Ocasio-Cortez’s response was to call Shapiro a cat-calling man with bad intentions and to refuse to debate him.

It seems the face of the Progressive-Democratic Party hasn’t the courage of the Party’s convictions.