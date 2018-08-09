Free Speech According to the Progressive-Democratic Party

Senator Chris Murphy (D, CT) wants to spread censorship about and vastly broaden it. All in the name of democracy—Progressive-Democrat style.

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it[.]

Censorship. Because the only speech that should be free is that speech approved by our Betters. Because ordinary Americans are just too grindingly stupid to be trusted with deciding for ourselves what to say, what to hear, and how to evaluate what we hear.

This is the “freedom” that the Progressive-Democratic Party will allow us.