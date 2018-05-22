Here’s the new US offer regarding the Iran nuclear weapons deal; we’ll soon see pretty clearly the mindsets of Germany, France, and the UK. And of Iran.

Iran must

end nuclear weapons development in perpetuity

stop all uranium enrichment

never preprocess plutonium

allow nuclear unqualified access to all sites throughout the country

withdraw all forces from Syria

end support for militant groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, youths militia and Taliban in Afghanistan, and the IRGC Quds Forces

stop sending arms to the Houthi militia in Yemen

release all US citizens

cease threats to destroy Israel

stop missile launches

stop development of nuclear-capable missiles

respecting Iraqi government sovereignty

In return, the US would

be willing to lift all economic sanctions

restore full diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran

allow it to access advanced technology

support modernization of Iranian economy

help it reintegrate into the global financial system

Big gains for Iran in recompense for serious Iranian behavior.

So: do the European parties to the existing nuclear weapons deal want stability and prosperity in the Middle East, or do they prefer appeasing Iran? Do they care about Israel’s prosperity and safety in a nuclear weapons free Middle East, or do they prefer appeasing Iran?

Do they accept the terms on offer or have concrete, viable counteroffers (vis., include a demand for release of all British citizens), or…?