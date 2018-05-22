Here’s the new US offer regarding the Iran nuclear weapons deal; we’ll soon see pretty clearly the mindsets of Germany, France, and the UK. And of Iran.
Iran must
- end nuclear weapons development in perpetuity
- stop all uranium enrichment
- never preprocess plutonium
- allow nuclear unqualified access to all sites throughout the country
- withdraw all forces from Syria
- end support for militant groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, youths militia and Taliban in Afghanistan, and the IRGC Quds Forces
- stop sending arms to the Houthi militia in Yemen
- release all US citizens
- cease threats to destroy Israel
- stop missile launches
- stop development of nuclear-capable missiles
- respecting Iraqi government sovereignty
In return, the US would
- be willing to lift all economic sanctions
- restore full diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran
- allow it to access advanced technology
- support modernization of Iranian economy
- help it reintegrate into the global financial system
Big gains for Iran in recompense for serious Iranian behavior.
So: do the European parties to the existing nuclear weapons deal want stability and prosperity in the Middle East, or do they prefer appeasing Iran? Do they care about Israel’s prosperity and safety in a nuclear weapons free Middle East, or do they prefer appeasing Iran?
Do they accept the terms on offer or have concrete, viable counteroffers (vis., include a demand for release of all British citizens), or…?