Senator Al Franken (D, MN) says he’s sorry, that his groping of women—he’s a warm person, and he hugs people, don’t you know—”crossed a line.”

I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of these encounters, I crossed a line for some women—and I know that any number is too many.

We’ve seen earlier the value of his apologies.

And we’ve seen already why he bothers to apologize.

And we know that he still wants to be a Senator.