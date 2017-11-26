More Mueller Leaks

The New York Times has published another.

Lawyers for Michael T Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case….

Who might those “four people” be? They can only be from Flynn’s team, from President Donald Trump’s team, or from Robert Mueller’s team.

Flynn’s team has no particular reason to leak, nothing to gain; although Flynn plainly has reason to cut the ties—he’s looking to trade favorables to Mueller in return for favorables back.

Trump’s team has reason to leak—to corroborate his drumbeat of complaints about Mueller’s “witch hunt.” Except that Trump’s team hasn’t so far leaked anything specific to Mueller’s investigation—only those generalized complaints about his witch hunt.

An objective Special Counsel wouldn’t leak, with or with motive to do so. However, with Mueller’s track record of leaks, it seems clear from whom this leak came.