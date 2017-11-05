A Navy Veteran

…refused an “award” from a dishonorable organization.

The New Orleans Saints was going to present Commander John Wells, Military Veterans Advocacy Executive Director, with the Peoples Health Champion award during the Saints’ game against the Chicago Bears last weekend. What Wells said in his refusal:

Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation. I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it.

The Saints’ response, in its attitude, vindicated Wells’ decision.

We will not allow Mr Wells’ decision and subsequent media appearances to distract our players and organization from continuing to honor and support our military and veterans. We, as an organization, have decided to move on from this sad and divisive discourse and focus our attention on supporting our military and veterans.

The Saints’ statement also claimed

[W]e…contend we are leaders when it comes to financial support as well as the thousands of service hours our organization and players gladly contribute….

No, the divisiveness distraction here are in the players’ decision to attack our flag and national anthem and to insult our veterans and their families while masquerading their “protest” as commentary on social injustice and in Saints management’s decision to condone such miscreancy. This misbehavior has rendered all the claimed support for our veterans into so much self-serving eyewash. The financial support and service hours turn out to be nothing but indulgences, whether paid in advance or after the fact.

Good on the Commander.