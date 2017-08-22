Hate Groups

A petition to label the anti-Trump group “Antifa” a terrorist organization sped past the requirement of 100,000 signatures needed to get a response from the White House. The petition says Antifa’s “violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States” earns it the terrorist designation.

Assaults from Evergreen College to Charlottesville, using terrorist tactics and purposes, if not the bombs and mass shootings of more classical terrorist gangs.

The petition can be seen, and signed, here.

Meanwhile, ex-Vermont Governor and Democratic Presidential candidate Howard Dean (D) is a hate group all to himself.