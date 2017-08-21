Threats of Violence

The Left never threatens violence against those with whom they disagree.  Mm, mm.

A Democratic state senator in Missouri is facing resignation calls for posting on Facebook Thursday that she hopes President Trump is assassinated.

“I hope Trump is assassinated!” state Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal (D) wrote.

No violence.  Just murder.

Then, showing the courage of her conviction, she deleted her Facebook post and pretended to apologize for it.

Sure.

Update: She apologized again.

President Trump I apologize to you and your family.  I also apologize to all the people in Missouri. And I also apologize to my colleagues in the Missouri legislature for the mistake that I made.

An actual apology, too, and not the noise that’s used for an apology in the 21st century.  Cool.

