Right Idea, Wrong Target

Charlottesville, VA, Mayor Mike Signer (D):

I’m not going to make any bones about it. I place the blame for a lot of what you’re seeing in America today right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president.

True enough; that is where last weekend’s sorry events began. The identity politics of the last eight years by the White House of ex-President Barack Obama (D) and by his mentee, Democratic Party White House hopeful Hillary Clinton, and those associated with the two created the conditions that caused the rioting in Charlottesville last Friday and Saturday.

After all, those who disagreed with Obama were unpatriotic, were terrorists, were hostage takers, were racists. Those who weren’t in that White House’s chosen groups were contemptuously dismissed as Bible-clinging, gun-toting residents of flyover country. Those who disagreed with the policies of the Democrats’ favored groups were slandered as irredeemably deplorable racists (repeatedly racist), homophobes, Islamophobes, any _phobe Democrats could think of.

The police were stupid when they weren’t being racist—never mind any of the facts of the situations. The Left gleefully calling Tea Partiers “teabaggers.” Democratic Congressmen, on the Capital Building steps in the aftermath of Obamacare’s passage, falsely claiming racist slurs coming from the protestors that greeted them on those steps.

Signer needs to check his sight picture.