EU Bad Faith

The European Union now says that any trade deal discussions with Great Britain must come after the terms of Great Britain’s going out from the EU have been agreed. Fair enough; it’s tough to negotiate a trade deal before the nature of the relationship between the two has been identified.

But now there’s this, too.

…EU courts must continue to have a role in Britain after Britain’s exit from the bloc.

And

They [the EU leadership] emphasize the importance of ensuring no hard border is re-established between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and even touch on issues like the future legal status of Gibraltar….

Say, what? The internal territories of a nation are the business of that nation, and no one else’s. Gibraltar’s “future legal status” is the same as it has been; Great Britain’s going out has no more effect on the place than it does on Wales. The borders of a nation are the business of that nation, and no one else’s. Great Britain’s outward-facing border along Northern Ireland is the business of Great Britain; the EU has nothing to say about this domestic matter. The courts of a nation are the business of that nation, and no one else’s. British courts consist of the British court system.

One of the reasons the Brits decided to leave was to regain British sovereignty over their own nation. Either the EU peerage inhabiting Brussels haven’t been listening, or they’re being entirely disingenuous in their affront over the Brits’ impertinence in rejecting these persons’ superior abilities to govern.