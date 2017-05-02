Hard to Tell

…which is worse: the Left’s hypocrisy about decrying Wall Street and then requiring a ton of money in return for talking to them, or the Left’s demand that “you’ve made enough money.”

Ex-President Barack Obama (D) required, and got, 400 stacks for giving a 20-minute speech to a Cantor Fitzgerald healthcare conference, and he required, and got, another 400 large for being asked questions at an A&E Networks do. This, after spending eight years squawking about Wall Street fat cats and their…large…incomes.

Then, there’s this, from Bill Maher, protesting Obama’s paydays.

[I]sn’t the best thing to do to take your $10 million book deal? Can’t you live off that?

Hasn’t the time come when Obama has made enough money?