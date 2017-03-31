It doesn’t get any clearer than this. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has illustrated the addictive nature of Federal funds transfers to the States and lower government jurisdictions with that phrase.

In defending his city’s lawsuit against the Federal government over DoJ’s decision to withhold Federal monies from cities that violate Federal law by protecting illegal aliens from enforcement of immigration law, Murray said this:

The federal government cannot compel our police department to enforce federal immigration law and cannot use our federal dollars to coerce Seattle into turning our backs on our immigrant and refugee communities.

Our federal dollars. The dollars aren’t theirs. Those dollars are Texas citizens’ money. Those dollars are New York citizens’ money. Those dollars are Illinois citizens’ money. Those dollars are Oregon citizens’ money. Those dollars are the money of the citizens of every State and territory in the nation, including Washington. Those dollars are money transferred from all those other citizens around the nation.

This is what such transfers lead to: the powerful addiction of a sense of entitlement to other people’s money and the loss of any sense of responsibility for a jurisdiction’s own money.