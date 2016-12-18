Intelligence Community Refuses

When the House Intelligence Committee called intel community directors—the CIA’s management, for instance—before them to testify about alleged Russian hacks and leaked CIA claims that the hacks were intended to sway the election toward the President-Elect, they refused to appear. They also refused at the last moment, forcing the committee to cancel an already scheduled hearing into the matter.

This is unacceptable. The committee should subpoena these men and women, and the subpoenas should be delivered by the House’s Sergeant at Arms. If these men and women ignore the subpoenas, the House should find them in contempt (and do so again after 3 January so the contempt finding will be in effect, allowing the new DoJ which will appear after 20 January to enforce the citations). Were it up to me, I would have held the hearing anyway, with questions addressed to the empty chairs in which those personnel would have been seated for their testimony.

On top of that, since these men and women are refusing to do their jobs, which includes testifying before the House committees with oversight of their organizations, the new budget should zero out budgets for intel community personnel in paygrades of GS-14 and above and equivalent levels—with effect from 14 December, clawbacks required. We don’t need to spend taxpayer money on paying people who refuse to work.

Nearly as bad as this is the silence surrounding the matter. Of the television sources, only Fox News is reporting the intel community’s refusal to testify and the House committee’s hearing cancelation. Not CNN, not NBC, or CBS, or ABC or their online news arms are touching this. Further, only Republican Congressmen are up in arms about this insubordination. Not even the Democrats who insisted that hearings be held are upset over this.

That speaks volumes about bias.