Celebrities and Their Moves

Here’s a partial list of celebrities who’ve promised to move to Canada if Republican Party Presidential candidate Donald Trump is elected next week.

Bryan Cranston, of Breaking Bad

Lena Dunham, actress

Whoopi Goldberg, of The View among other enterprises

Barbra Streisand, singer

Samuel L Jackson, actor

Chelsea Handler, comedian

Reverend Al Sharpton, Baptist Minister

Amy Schumer, comedian

Rosie O’Donnell, late of The View

A couple of questions come to mind.

Will these folks keep their promises, or are their promises just more Democrat promises?

Why would Canada want such blatantly disloyal folks? How can Canadians be sure these Precious Ones won’t run out on them next?