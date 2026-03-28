Typically Progressive-Democrat Distortion

Recall the brutal murder of Sheridan Gorman, a young college student of Loyola University, allegedly committed by Jose Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela (whom the Chicago Tribune dishonestly called a “migrant”). Chicago Progressive-Democrat Alderman, Maria Hadden, representing Loyola’s neighborhood of Rogers Park, said this:

The big question from people is always the “why.” And this why seems to have just been a senseless wrong place, wrong time tragedy.

She was referring to Gorman, the victim, as having been in the wrong place, wrong time. This is an especially perfidious, cynically offered distortion. Gorman wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time; she was where she was at the time she was there. Full stop.

The person who was in the wrong place at the wrong time was Medina who, as an illegal alien (guilty of the crime or not), had no business being there or anywhere else in the United States at that time or at any other time.

Full stop.