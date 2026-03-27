Have They Really?

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education is a major medical school accreditor and a serious DEI polluter of medical schools with its demands that

doctors-in-training “learn to recognize and appropriately address biases in themselves, in others and in the healthcare delivery process.”

Medical schools were told that their curriculum should include content about “the diverse manner in which people perceive health and illness” and the “basic principles of culturally competent healthcare.”

As the WSJ‘s editors noted, although not as bluntly, those demands are intrinsically racist and sexist, and when implemented in place of merit, medical student competence suffered badly.

Now the LCME has quietly removed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) protocols from its official guidance.

But has it? Or has LCME simply stopped talking overtly about pushing the schools it accredits to include DEI criteria in their teaching and student selection criteria while continuing the pressure behind the scenes? The same personnel who imposed that broad bigotry in the first place are still in place.