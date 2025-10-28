Schumer Shutdown Food Funds Cutoff

The Department of Agriculture has run out of funds, due to the Schumer Shutdown, and as a result, food stamps will not be issued in November.

This is what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) has said is good for Democrats. Cutting the needy off from badly needed nutrition resource support is what House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D, MA) says is a legitimate thing to do because it produces leverage for Democrats.

This is the cynicism of the Progressive-Democratic Party.

All within the Party, nothing outside the Party, nothing against the Party.

Especially nothing from the Party for our nation, nothing from the Party for us average Americans.