This is the Progressive-Democratic Party

Progressive-Democratic Party Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has made Party’s attitude toward us average Americans and toward our nation at large utterly explicit.

I don’t think that we should have billionaires, frankly[.]

There it is. None of us should be allowed to reach our full potential, as even that icon of the modern Progressive movement, Theodore Roosevelt, touted:

Our country, this great Republic, means nothing unless it means…in the long run, of an economic system under which each man shall be guaranteed the opportunity to show the best that there is in him.

The best that there is in him only counts if that “him” is a government-approved person.

Then there’s the naked racism of Party, shorn of its emperor clothing:

Mamdani doubled down on his plan to jack up property taxes on “richer and whiter neighborhoods” on Sunday….

Because Whitey is doing better than this Progressive-Democrat in socialist guise personally approves. Do nothing to help folks—of any skin color—on the bottom rungs of our economic ladder do better, do nothing to increase their economic mobility. Just punish the successful—not only because he’s rich (see above)—but especially because this Progressive-Democrat “socialist’ doesn’t like his skin color.

This is what awaits New York City next year unless city voters choose better. This is what awaits our nation, if we as a people don’t choose wisely in ’26 and again in ’28. and in the later cycles.